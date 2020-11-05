Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 19,975 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 172.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $34.08.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

