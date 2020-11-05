Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 13,985 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 659,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.22 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $236.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

