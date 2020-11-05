Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.