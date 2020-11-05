Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $27.04 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.