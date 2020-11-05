Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.49

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 1328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

PRRFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Premier Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

