Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

APTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $265.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 331.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

