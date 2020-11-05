Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Firstegy

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDS. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.12.

NYSE PDS opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Shares of Precision Drilling are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $893,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 144,962 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

