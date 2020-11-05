Praveen P. Tipirneni Sells 2,605 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $67,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $816.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.95. Morphic Holding has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MORF. ValuEngine cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 102.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 88.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at $154,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.