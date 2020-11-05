PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,625

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) alerts:

Shares of PPH stock opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,160 ($28.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 988.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,088.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.70 million and a PE ratio of -116.16.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.