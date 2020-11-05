Pope & Talbot (OTCMKTS:PTBTQ) versus Mercer International (OTCMKTS:MERC) Head to Head Review

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) and Pope & Talbot (OTCMKTS:PTBTQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercer International and Pope & Talbot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercer International $1.62 billion 0.27 -$9.64 million ($0.08) -82.38 Pope & Talbot N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pope & Talbot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mercer International.

Profitability

This table compares Mercer International and Pope & Talbot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercer International -5.92% -14.97% -3.96% Pope & Talbot N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Mercer International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Mercer International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Pope & Talbot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mercer International has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pope & Talbot has a beta of 14.84, suggesting that its stock price is 1,384% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mercer International and Pope & Talbot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercer International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pope & Talbot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercer International presently has a consensus target price of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.71%. Given Mercer International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mercer International is more favorable than Pope & Talbot.

Summary

Pope & Talbot beats Mercer International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities. In addition, the company manufactures, distributes, and sells lumber and other wood residuals. Further, it produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source. The company sells its pulp to tissue, specialty paper, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and lumber products to distributors, construction firms, secondary manufacturers, retail yards, and home centers. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pope & Talbot

Pope & Talbot, Inc. engages in the provision of logging activities. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

