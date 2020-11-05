Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $213,285.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be purchased for about $125.49 or 0.00849530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00069115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00183295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00027412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.01040456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,218 tokens. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

