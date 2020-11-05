Plus500’s (PLSQF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Plus500 in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Plus500 stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

