Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives $13.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTI shares. BidaskClub lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $125,163.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,485.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 182,929 shares of company stock worth $1,843,521 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 575,002 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTI opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.