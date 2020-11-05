Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $125,163.61. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,788,460 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 182,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,521. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

