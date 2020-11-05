Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Pluralsight reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pluralsight.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $666,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,203 shares of company stock worth $1,440,002. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 756,777 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 12.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after purchasing an additional 515,014 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 42.6% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 2,076,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 37.0% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,810,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 488,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

PS stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

