Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $12.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $1,326,613.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $420,688.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,176.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock worth $30,324,649. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

