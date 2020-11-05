PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PLDT were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PLDT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PLDT by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

PHI stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $853.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

