Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $66.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.24, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.