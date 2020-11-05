Piper Sandler Comments on The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,135,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 537,033 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 514,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after purchasing an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.