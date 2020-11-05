Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Provident Financial stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

