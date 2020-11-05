Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aziyo Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of AZYO opened at $11.90 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 441,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

