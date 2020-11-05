Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

PING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Secur. upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of PING stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -399.09.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after acquiring an additional 795,005 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after buying an additional 732,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,492,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

