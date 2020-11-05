Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler cut shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PING. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

NYSE PING opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -399.09. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,160.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.