Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

PNE stock opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company has a market cap of $99.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 850,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,468,100. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 561,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,410 and have sold 1,238,004 shares valued at $263,021.

About Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

