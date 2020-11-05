PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PTY opened at $16.51 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 27.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,446 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 34.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 112,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

