PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
PTY opened at $16.51 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.
About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
