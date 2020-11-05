Pi Financial Reiterates Negative Rating for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO)

Pi Financial reissued their negative rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.95.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.58.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$54.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$187,251.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

