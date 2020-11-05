PHX Energy Services’ (PHX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy restated their buy rating on shares of PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX stock opened at C$1.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$34,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,100.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.