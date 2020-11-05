Philippine Metals (CVE:PHI) Trading 87.5% Higher

Philippine Metals Inc (CVE:PHI) shares traded up 87.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 105,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 36,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Philippine Metals Company Profile (CVE:PHI)

Philippine Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Philippines. It focuses on copper and gold deposits. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Philippine Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philippine Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.