Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,087,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

