Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

PFE stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

