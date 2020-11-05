PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

PetMed Express stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $618.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

