Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PFMT opened at $1.05 on Monday. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

