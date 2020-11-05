Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNR. KeyCorp lowered Pentair from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.60.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 48.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 218.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.