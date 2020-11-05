Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.95

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 51873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 48.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

