Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE PNR opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,081 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,612,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after acquiring an additional 332,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 253,885 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 474,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

