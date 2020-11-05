Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 43.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,156.13 ($15.10).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,518.50 ($19.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,180.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -10.02. The Weir Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,670.50 ($21.83).

In related news, insider Engelbert Haan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

