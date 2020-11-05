PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $168.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.30.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 674.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.