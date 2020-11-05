PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCSB. Compass Point upgraded PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PCSB Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

PCSB stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $237.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.60.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 55.5% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 218,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 77,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 76.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 35.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 147.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

