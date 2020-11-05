PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PBFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBFX opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.06%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.30%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,536,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 838,560 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 246.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 169,681 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.