PayPie Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $524,333.16 and $5.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00069115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00183295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00027412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.01040456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000503 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.