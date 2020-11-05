PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 upped their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.46.

PYPL stock opened at $194.29 on Thursday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $227.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $456,681,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

