PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at DZ Bank

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $210.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.46.

PayPal stock opened at $194.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average is $173.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in PayPal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

