Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 83.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after buying an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $100,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 468.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 155,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $47,329,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $397.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $397.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.35.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

