PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 174.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAVM. ValuEngine upgraded PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.02. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

