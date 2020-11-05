Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.5% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

