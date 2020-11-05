Paul C. Reyelts Sells 335 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total value of $57,750.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WINA opened at $170.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day moving average of $158.27. The company has a market cap of $636.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 112,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 64,128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Winmark by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth $3,135,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at $2,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

