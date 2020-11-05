Pat S. Bolin Acquires 10,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $298,551.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VBTX opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $966.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 75.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

