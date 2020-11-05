Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s (PSI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Firstegy

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSI. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a report on Friday, August 21st.

PSI stock opened at C$5.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.69. Pason Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$14.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.0905143 EPS for the current year.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

