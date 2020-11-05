Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 82,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12,646.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $594,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) Company Profile (CVE:VEIN)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Roger gold-copper project covering an area of approximately 987 hectares located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt; a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,355 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia.

