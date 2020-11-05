Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Park National alerts:

PRK stock opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. Park National has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at $1,616,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at $815,000.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.